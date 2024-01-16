Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Grows By 12.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
MLLUY remained flat at $3.63 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Metallurgical Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallurgical Co. of China
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.