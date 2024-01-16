Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Grows By 12.5%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

MLLUY remained flat at $3.63 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Metallurgical Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

