Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rises By 21.1%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

