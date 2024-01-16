Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Grows By 14.3%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 3.7 %

Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 17,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

