Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Grows By 14.3%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 3.7 %
Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 17,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
