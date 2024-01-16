Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 20.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red River Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,999.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 365,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,325.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 136.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

RRBI opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.43%. Equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

