Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Rises By 19.7%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 512,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

TNK traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 609,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $57.91.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

