Short Interest in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Drops By 21.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

