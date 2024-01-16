Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreases By 24.7%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $51,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $24,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

