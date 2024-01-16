Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SIA traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,659. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.18.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$191.97 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2696253 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIA
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.