Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,659. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.18.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$191.97 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2696253 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIA. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

