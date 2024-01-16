Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,803,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,700.8 days.
Singapore Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
