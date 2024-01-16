Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,803,300 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,700.8 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

