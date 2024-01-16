Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.90

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.