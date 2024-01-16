SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get SkyWest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $61,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 383,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.