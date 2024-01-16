Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.13% of Snail at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snail stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Snail will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

