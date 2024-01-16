Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.50. 14,976,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 22,658,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Snap Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,181 shares of company stock worth $14,106,204 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

