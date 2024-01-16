Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 5.7%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $270.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

