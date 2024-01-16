SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
