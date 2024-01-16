SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNCAF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.