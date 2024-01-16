Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 537,565 shares of company stock valued at $102,594,056. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. 939,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,206. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

