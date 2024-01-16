Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) versus QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Critical Analysis

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and QUALCOMM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.18 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.20 QUALCOMM $35.82 billion 4.36 $7.23 billion $6.42 21.84

Profitability

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% QUALCOMM 20.19% 37.85% 15.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 QUALCOMM 1 5 13 0 2.63

QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $139.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given QUALCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

