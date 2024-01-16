SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Up 3.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.02. 34,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 223,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

SOS Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

