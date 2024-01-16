SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 11.3% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,003 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,550. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

