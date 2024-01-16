SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Optas LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 232.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. 1,204,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

