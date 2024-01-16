SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 673,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

