SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.25

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.25 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 10156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $927.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.