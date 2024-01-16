SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Boosted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of XME traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 497,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,436. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

