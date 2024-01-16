SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.23

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 9555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $513.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,188,000 after purchasing an additional 244,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.