Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance
Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spheria Emerging Companies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.