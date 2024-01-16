Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Spire Global Trading Up 1.2 %

SPIR opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 69.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 814.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 483,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 430,862 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 2,697,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Spire Global by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

