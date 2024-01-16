Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. 130,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,013. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 78.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.