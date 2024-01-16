Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $75.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

