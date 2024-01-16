SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.52

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 227061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.