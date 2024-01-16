STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Trimmed by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,138 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.84. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,778,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,046,438.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

