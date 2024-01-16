Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 593.79 ($7.56), with a volume of 7437573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.70).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 879 ($11.18) to GBX 868 ($11.04) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 956.33 ($12.17).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.80. The firm has a market cap of £15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,186.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

