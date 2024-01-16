Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of STN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

