Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.