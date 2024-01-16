Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$51.00 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

STLC traded down C$1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.76. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

