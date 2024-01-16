Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $22.30

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $21.42. Stellantis shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 1,851,853 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in Stellantis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,725,000 after acquiring an additional 952,342 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

