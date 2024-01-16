Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE:SCL opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
