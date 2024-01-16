Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Purchases 98,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Stock Down 5.9 %

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V)

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

