Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for ATS (TSE:ATS)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATS. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATS from C$70.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.33.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$56.67 on Friday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$45.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.59.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.9571723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

