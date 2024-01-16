Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,751 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 1,796 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 108,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,042. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

