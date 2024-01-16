Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,627 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

