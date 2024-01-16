Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $211,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 1,311,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,453. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

