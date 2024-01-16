Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $481.43. 113,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,230. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.64 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.48. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

