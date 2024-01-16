Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 456,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,994. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.