Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 229.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,095,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately 195,505,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,238,306 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,048.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.16. 107,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 14.29 and a 200 day moving average of 14.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

