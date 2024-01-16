StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 0.6 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
