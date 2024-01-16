StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of DBD opened at $28.57 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.