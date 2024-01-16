StockNews.com Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. TD Securities boosted their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

NGD stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold



New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

