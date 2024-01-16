StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 5.9 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.73.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
