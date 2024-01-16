StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 5.9 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

