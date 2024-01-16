StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
