StockNews.com Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $248.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.51. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

